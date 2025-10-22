Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Reunite With Two-Time World Series Champion: Insider

A better catching depth option?

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) runs for third base during the fourth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
As the Boston Red Sox turn their attention to the offseason, the catching position doesn't sit at the top of most folks' list of needs.

Carlos Narváez solidified himself as the starter this season, but Connor Wong had a brutal year as the backup, which raises questions about whether or not he should be back in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

Wong will still be relatively cheap and would seem to have a strong shot at a reprieve, coming off a zero-homer season. But Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo also believes Wong's former teammate could re-enter the fold, whether it's on a major- or minor-league contract.

Could Red Sox bring back Christian Vázquez?

Jun 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (8) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images / Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Cotillo postulated that a reunion with Christian Vázquez, a member of the 2018 Red Sox and 2022 Houston Astros World Series teams, could be in the cards for the Red Sox this winter, either as an outright Wong replacement (less likely) or a minor-league signing for depth (more likely).

"There’s a small chance, though, that the Red Sox have their sights set on someone on the free agent market as an improvement on the backup spot — especially if defense is a priority — and therefore Wong could be in jeopardy, either through a non-tender or a trade. There aren’t many great options out there behind top free agent J.T. Realmuto. Old friends Christian Vázquez and Danny Jansen are among the free agents," Cotillo wrote.

"There will be a depth addition or two, like there always are. If Vázquez is available on a minor league contract, his still-strong relationship with Alex Cora could lead to a reunion come spring."

Vázquez has had a nice 11-year career on the whole, but his three-year, $30 million contract with the Minnesota Twins proved disastrous. In those three years, he put up a .577 OPS and -0.1 bWAR.

Entering his age-35 season, it's hard to imagine Vázquez will draw heavy interest from teams willing to spend real money on the catching spot. And if he's indeed available on a minor-league deal, the Red Sox would likely prefer him to the Blake Sabol/Ali Sánchez/Seby Zavala/Chadwick Tromp types they cycled through this year.

It's early, but Vázquez returning to Boston makes a lot of sense if it's on the Red Sox's terms.

