Red Sox Could Sign Japanese Slugger If Rafael Devers Stays At DH, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have more than enough on their plate at the moment, but it's not too early for the rest of us to take a quick peek into 2026.
There are several moving parts for the Red Sox to juggle at the moment. There's the big-league arrival of top prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. There's Alex Bregman's opt-out. And there's Triston Casas' return from injury and whether or not Rafael Devers moves to first base.
Assuming Devers remains the designated hitter, which he very publicly stated is his preference, the Red Sox could be in search of a new first baseman if Casas isn't healthy enough for Opening Day, or if he's traded, as was possible this past offseason.
According to one Major League Baseball insider, the door could be open for the Red Sox to sign a new first baseman with no big-league experience, but who is regarded as one of the top international sluggers.
On Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic named the Red Sox among a group of potential suitors for 25-year-old Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, who is reportedly planning a move to MLB in 2026.
"Murakami profiles as a .240 to .260 type hitter in MLB with legitimate 30-home run power," Bowden wrote. "Defensively, he’s below average at third base and adequate at first base. He’s also played some left field this season for the first time in his career.
"Teams such as the Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers (if they’re OK with him at third base), Mariners, Rangers and Padres should be interested in Murakami if he becomes a free agent."
There's a lot to like about Murakami, who set the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) record for home runs by a Japanese-born player with 56 in 2022. But his numbers went down from there during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and he also currently has an oblique injury and has only appeared in six games this season.
After signing Masataka Yoshida to an ill-fated five-year, $90 million contract before the 2023 season, it's possible the Red Sox could be wary of committing a significant dollar amount to another NPB player whose mettle is unproven against big-league pitching.
But for a younger slugger with proven power, all bets are off.
