Red Sox Could Surprisingly Land 'Untradeable' Former Yankees Hurler
The Boston Red Sox might soon have the opportunity to reunite with an impact right-hander.
Boston needs starting pitching reinforcements. Garrett Crochet has been ace-worthy as advertised, but there are question marks everywhere else, mostly injury-related ones.
You have to think Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will be ultra-vigilant on the trade market leading up to July’s deadline.
One starter who might surprisingly become available is a New York Mets 32-year-old, according to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller.
“When (the Mets) lost Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to injuries in quick succession early in spring training, it looked like their season might fall apart at the seams,” Miller wrote on Tuesday.
“Instead, the likes of David Peterson, Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill have stepped up in a massive way. New York's starting rotation has MLB's lowest ERA to date.”
Miller speculated that any of Peterson, Canning, and Megill could be traded, but he also wondered whether the Mets would instead opt to cut ties with Montas.
“The Mets might try to move Montas instead if Peterson or Megill stays hot, but his $17 million salary with a $17 million player option for 2026 might be just about untradeable,” Miller wrote.
Multiple teams with starting pitching needs will be monitoring how Montas looks when he returns to the mound.
Interestingly, Montas started his career with the Red Sox when he signed with the club as an international free agent in 2009. He didn’t ever pitch in The Show for Boston and was traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2013. Since then, Montas has had stints with the Athletics, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and now the Mets.
There will be safer options for Breslow to pursue on the market, but from a talent standpoint, Montas could be hard to ignore as a potential target, so long as he looks healthy over the next couple of months.
It’s a long shot that Montas will look amazing once returning, and even less likely that New York would want to trade him if he did excel.
But with more quality starters than needed in the Mets’ clubhouse, the Red Sox should stay tuned into the Montas situation until July passes.
