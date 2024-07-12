Red Sox Could Target All-Star With High Chance Of Trade To Boost Rotation
The Boston Red Sox are one starting pitcher away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League as soon as this season.
Boston has surpassed the expectations of pretty much everyone so far this season and with rising star first baseman Triston Casas expected to return soon, it should get even better. The Red Sox are in a good spot heading into an important series against the Kansas City Royals.
The Red Sox are expected to add at the upcoming trade deadline and the rotation is the obvious need. Boston already has been linked to a handful of options as there should be a significant amount of starters moved.
As long as the Red Sox can land someone to help in the rotation, they should be back in the playoffs and have a chance to make some noise.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman put together a list of the most talked about trade candidates and described how likely he thought it was they would be moved. He claimed there is a high chance that Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Yusei Kikuchi is traded and that could be the exact move Boston needs.
"The best player the Jays will likely trade," Heyman said. "Odds to go: 1-3 in favor (75 percent)."
Kikuchi is a one-time All-Star who immediately would fill Garrett Whitlock's spot in the rotation and help shore up the back of the rotation.
Boston could use a boost and although a trade with a rival typically is tough, it's not impossible. If Kikuchi does become available, Boston should get Toronto on the phone immediately.
