Red Sox Could Target Available Ex-Astros Veteran To Add Another Arm
The Boston Red Sox had a much-needed strong 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The second half of the season hasn't been great for Boston, although it isn't from a lack of trying. Boston has been ahead in most games it has played since the second half of the season kicked off but has blown multiple games at the end.
There's a lot to like about this Red Sox squad and one thing that is great is the front office invested in the club around the deadline. They have a real chance to make some noise heading toward the playoffs and acquiring four pitchers as well as catcher Danny Jansen. It was a good trade deadline but there still is work to be done.
If the Red Sox want to continue to add more veteran depth with upside for the bullpen, one player who could make some sense is Houston Astros pitcher Rafael Montero after he recently was designated for assignment, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Astros DFA reliever Rafael Montero who was in the 2nd year of a 3-year, $34. 5 million contract, which is 7 weeks after releasing Jose Abreu, who was in the 2nd year of a 3-year, $58.5 million contract," Nightengale said.
It would be a shock if a team claimed him off waivers because they then would need to absorb his large contract, but if he goes unclaimed then he likely will become a free agent where he then could be signed.
He has a 4.70 ERA this season in 41 appearances which isn't great, but two years ago had a 2.37 ERA in 71 outings for Houston. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey clearly has shown that he can get the most out of pitchers who struggled prior. Maybe Montero could be another hurler like that.
