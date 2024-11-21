Red Sox Could Target Padres $64 Million All-Star In Free Agency, Per Insider
When the going gets tough, the Boston Red Sox need someone more reliable they can turn to.
The Red Sox had one of Major League Baseball's worst bullpens in 2024, particularly after the All-Star break, when they converted just 14 of 32 save opportunities. A team scrapping for a playoff spot cannot afford to give games away, and that's exactly what Boston did, consistently.
Finding at least one reliable high-leverage reliever to shore up the Boston bullpen will be a key objective this winter, and the free-agent crop is relatively thin in terms of sure things. Perhaps that could force the Red Sox's hand to pursue the top name on the reliever market.
Tanner Scott, a 2024 All-Star with the Miami Marlins who was traded at the deadline to the San Diego Padres, is hitting free agency after a brilliant season. Russell Dorsey, an MLB insider for Yahoo Sports, recently linked the Red Sox to Scott as a possible fit to fix their ailing bullpen.
"Pitching has been an emphasis for the Red Sox under (Craig) Breslow, who pitched in the big leagues for 12 years," Dorsey said. "Adding an elite high-leverage presence such as All-Star reliever Tanner Scott would be the cherry on top of what could be a very productive offseason."
Scott, 30, has 7.6 WAR since the start of the 2023 season, making him the second-most-valuable reliever in baseball behind Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians. He has a 2.04 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 150 innings pitched during that time frame.
In addition to the accolades, Scott made waves by dominating Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in the playoffs, consistently making the slugger look foolish in a way few pitchers ever have. Needless to say, he would be great for the Red Sox to have when facing tough lefties.
Scott was recently projected for a four-year, $64 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic, which would be the biggest deal the Red Sox have ever given a relief pitcher. But Scott would be worth every penny if he continues producing the way he has the last two seasons.
