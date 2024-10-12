Red Sox Could Target Projected $15 Million Future Hall Of Famer
The Boston Red Sox could be one of the most active teams in baseball in free agency in the starting pitching market.
Boston needs to continue to bolster the starting rotation, but it has a fantastic young core to build around in Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford. Lucas Giolito likely also will be on the staff in 2025 and could help take it to the next level.
The Red Sox still need to continue adding, though. Boston has said all of the right things and it does sound like it is going to have a bigger offseason than last year. While this is the case, there has been some speculation that the Red Sox may not spend what it will cost to land someone like Corbin Burnes.
There will be plenty of other options out there this winter, though. One who should be of some interest is future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. He is nearing the end of his career and only made nine starts in 2024, but had a 3.95 ERA. In 2023 he had a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts. He’s projected to just get a one-year deal worth just over $15 million.
Landing someone like Scherzer could help stabilize the rotation – if he’s healthy – while also providing a fantastic mentor to Boston’s young staff. Scherzer seems to be ageless and has shown he has something left in the tank. He will be a free agent and likely will get a one-year deal.
He could be a great fit for Boston at a cheaper cost. The Red Sox could then use the leftover funds to invest in a star offensive player to help add some more pop to the middle of the lineup.
