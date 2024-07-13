Red Sox Could Target Resurgent Star On Trade Block To Fill Biggest Need
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation has been in the news lately.
Boston has had strong pitching all season to this point, but it has been undermanned. The Red Sox's starting rotation isn't at full strength with Garrett Whitlock out for the season and with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching, it wouldn't be shocking to see a deal happen in the near future.
The Red Sox are looking like a clear playoff team and adding another frontline starter could be just what they need to help put them over the top.
One player who seems like a perfect trade option is Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty. He has been having a bounce-back season with the Tigers and is seen as a strong trade candidate, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Despite rumors, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is highly likely to remain in Detroit," Murray said. "The 27-year-old is having a career season, posting a 2.37 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 18 starts, and is signed for two more seasons while making only $2.65 million.
"Right-hander Jack Flaherty is a much stronger trade candidate. He signed a one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason and has posted a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts, and has established himself as one of the best starting pitching options on the trade market. There will be widespread interest and the expectation is that he will be traded ahead of the July 30 deadline."
Flaherty will be one of the best pitchers who likely will be moved this summer and a deal with Boston makes a lot of sense. There were rumblings that the Red Sox had an interest in him this past offseason but didn't end up getting a deal done. A move could make perfect sense right now to boost the rotation down the stretch as the club fights for a playoff spot.
