Red Sox Could Trade For Marlins 'Attractive' Reliever To Bolster Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox are still in the business of strengthening their bullpen between now and July’s trade deadline.
Besides figuring out who will be the team’s main closer come fall, Boston would also benefit from adding another late-inning arm to the staff, which is why someone like Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan would be a good fit.
Another name to watch for the Red Sox is Anthony Bender of the Miami Marlins. On Friday, Bender was listed by Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly as one of the 10 most likely players to be traded this summer.
“Outside of (Sandy) Alcántara, there aren't a ton of obvious trade candidates on a Marlins team that is devoid of household names,” Kelly wrote.
“But Anthony Bender is off to a strong start out of Miami's bullpen, so he could be of interest to contending clubs.”
“Bender utilizes a sinker, slider, changeup combination, while occasionally mixing in a mid-90s four-seam fastball. He missed all of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery, and then posted a 4.08 ERA across 59 games a season ago. However, Bender's 2.92 FIP in 2024 suggests he was unlucky, and he's gotten positive results so far in 2025.”
“What makes Bender particularly attractive for teams in need of set-up help is that he's under team control through the 2027 season. With two additional years of arbitration control after 2025, Bender will draw widespread interest this summer.”
The Miami Marlins are unlikely to stay afloat with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, making the Marlins probable sellers once June and July arrive.
Bender has a 1-1 record and 2.00 ERA through nine appearances so far in 2025 (nine innings pitched, seven strikeouts). The 30-year-old has 154 strikeouts with 11 saves and a 3.28 ERA in his career.
Should the Red Sox have an offer ready and monitor Bender’s availability?
