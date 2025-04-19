Nationals Could Trade All-Star To Red Sox: 'Good Bet To Be Dealt'
The Boston Red Sox don’t know who their go-to closer will be in September, but they have three options at the moment.
37-year-old veteran Aroldis Chapman began the season as Boston’s guy after a strong Spring Training, and Chapman hasn’t done much to take himself out of the running. The former New York Yankees closer is 2-1 with a 1.23 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and four saves in nine appearances (7 1/3 innings pitched).
Justin Slaten is another option at closer for Boston. The 27-year-old picked up an impressive save on Wednesday night in Tampa Bay, his second of the season for the Red Sox.
Then there’s 36-year-old Liam Hendriks, who is healthy again and could be activated for Saturday’s home game versus the Chicago White Sox.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the rest of Boston’s leadership are going to let the regular season reveal which of Chapman, Slaten, and Hendriks should be Boston’s closer when the fall rolls around.
There’s also the possibility that the Red Sox go out into the trade market and bring in another closer who is better than the above trio or otherwise capable of serving as a set-up man.
St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley is one idea for Boston to consider, especially since he’s on an expiring contract.
Another closer on an expiring deal likely to be traded is Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly on Friday. Finnegan is a possible target for the Red Sox.
“Kyle Finnegan was non-tendered by the Nationals this past offseason but eventually returned to D.C. on a one-year, $6 million deal,” Kelly wrote.
“Like Bell, Finnegan is a good bet to be dealt this summer as the Nationals are unlikely to be able to keep pace with the Phillies, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in the NL East.”
“Finnegan was an All-Star a year ago, but had a 5.04 ERA in the second half of the season. He's gotten off to a nice start in 2025, which is encouraging. He has 93 career saves, so he could be a solution for a team looking to add a closer. However, he would probably be cast best as a set-up man for a team with World Series aspirations.”
Boston should monitor Finnegan’s availability. Even if one of Chapman, Slaten, and Hendriks separates themselves as the starting closer, Finnegan could come in and be an elite set-up man for the Red Sox.
