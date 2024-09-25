Red Sox Could Trade MLB's No. 3 Prospect In 'Massive Gamble,' Per Insider
This offseason for the Boston Red Sox could be full of fireworks.
After a disappointing second half that saw them fumble a golden opportunity to make the playoffs, the Red Sox will be under heavy scrutiny in 2025. They'll have missed the playoffs three straight years for the first time since the early 1990s, and a fourth could spark a mutiny in the fan base.
The Red Sox have a lot of things going for them--speed, talented hitters of all ages, and an improved pitching infrastructure. However, they're also heavily left-handed, which is one of the most widely discussed dilemmas surrounding the team nowadays.
If the Red Sox are going to build a contender, they may well have to trade a left-handed bat to acquire a premier starting pitcher, a right-handed bat with power, or both.
John Tomase, Red Sox insider for NBC Sports Boston, floated the idea that top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer could be the one to go in a potential trade this winter.
"(Mayer) comes with red flags. He has seen his last two seasons cut short by injury, with a lumbar strain sidelining him before he could take a swing at Triple-A. There's little doubt about his ability, though, especially after he hit .307 with an .850 OPS at Double-A this year," Tomase said.
"He's a consensus top-10 prospect who ranks as high as third (MLB Pipeline) on the major lists. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft still holds considerable cachet, and he could be the centerpiece of a deal for an impact starter. Trading him would be a massive gamble, but it should be on the table, especially if the Red Sox believe he's more likely to land at third base than stay at short."
Mayer, 21, looked to be taking a big step forward in 2024 before his year was curtailed by injuries for the second straight year. But given the rise of fellow top prospects Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Kyle Teel, it's fair to consider dealing Mayer, especially if the injury concerns persist.
If Mayer goes elsewhere, the Red Sox are essentially committing to Trevor Story as their shortstop for 2025 and perhaps beyond, unless they sign another shortstop in free agency. (Willy Adames? Ha Seong Kim?) It's not an immediate dealbreaker, but counting on Story's health the last few years has been a scary proposition.
Trading Mayer could be the most logical way to get Boston the help it needs. But it's also a huge risk, one that could have ramifications for years to come if Mayer becomes a star.
We'll soon see if the Red Sox are willing to take risks that big in order to build themselves a contender.
