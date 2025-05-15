Red Sox Could Turn To Ex-Yankees All-Star To Fix Recent Issue
The Boston Red Sox have too much talent on the roster right now to be in the position that they are in.
Boston is in third place in the American League East right now with a 22-23 record through 45 games. This is a team that entered the 2025 Major League Baseball season with much higher expectations than the last few years. The Red Sox spent the offseason adding talent in the form of Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman among others. All four of these guys have proved to be very solid pickups -- even with Buehler on the Injured List. The team also opted to start the season with Kristian Campbell on the big league roster and that was the right call, although he's cold right now.
There's so much talent on this team right now that it's surprising the team is in the position it is in. Over the last week or so, the bullpen has been a pretty big question. While this is the case, there is an option out there for the taking if the team wants to shake things up and make an addition.
David Robertson is available right now in free agency and has had a very successful 16-year MLB career. He is familiar with Boston as he spent the first seven years of his career facing the Red Sox as a member of the New York Yankees. He earned an All-Star nod with New York back in 2011. He also returned for a second stint in town in 2017 and 2018.
It's pretty shocking he doesn't have a job right now. He spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and had a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances. Boston could use another high-leverage arm. Why not give themselves a little more depth?
