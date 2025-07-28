Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Targeting 27-Year-Old Rising Star
The Boston Red Sox have a need in the starting rotation and surely will have an opportunity to fill it in the coming days.
Things are heating up across Major League Baseball. There are just three days to go until the trade deadline and time is running out for rumors and speculation. We are going to see real action over the next few days and Boston is expected to at least be heavily involved.
The Red Sox have a 57-50 record and own the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot right now. Boston also is just one game behind the struggling New York Yankees for the No. 1 Wild Card spot. The Yankees also just lost Aaron Judge to the Injured List, so there's reason to believe that the Red Sox could take that top spot in the coming days.
The biggest need for Boston right now is a starting Pitcher and KPRC 2 Houston's Ari Alexander reported that the Red Sox have shown interest in Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, but the Chicago Cubs have as well.
"Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera is drawing interest with the Cubs and Red Sox as teams I’ve been told like the nasty righty," Alexander said.
Cabrera has a 3.48 ERA in 17 starts this season for Miami. He's just 27 years old and what makes him an attractive target is the fact that he is under team control through the 2028 season. A deal likely would cost a lot, but the Red Sox would also solve a long-term question mark in the process.