Red Sox Flamethrower Near Boston Record After Just 5 Outings
The Boston Red Sox landed flamethrower Aroldis Chapman this past offseason in free agency and the move has gone as planned so far.
Chapman has appeared in five games so far and hasn't allowed a run yet, has two saves, has two wins, and has six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched. The lefty clearly still has a lot of power still in his arm at 37 years old.
The seven-time All-Star hit 102 miles per hour on a pitch on Wednesday night against the Toronot Blue Jays. Codify Baseball on X initially shared that Chapman set the record for Boston's fastest pitch thrown.
This isn't the case as both Daniel Bard and Joe Kelly reached 102.2 miles per hour while pitching for Boston.
Although Chapman hasn't reached the record yet, the fact that Chapman could reach 102 miles per hour on a night in Boston in which it was surprisingly cold for April, could just be a sign of what's to come. If he can stay healthy, imagine how a pitch like this will be when we're in the middle of summer.
Chapman hasn't broken the record yet but he's made just five appearances with the Red Sox and is already 0.2 miles per hour away from it. The lefty already holds the record for the fastest pitch in MLB history. He reached 105.8 miles per hour with a pitch in 2010. Somehow, 15 years later, he still can get it up there. Don't be shocked if Boston's record is shattered this year. Last year as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates he reached 105.1 miles per hour and 104.7 miles per hour in the same at-bat.
It's been a good run from Kelly and Bard but it seems like it's going to come to an end this year.
