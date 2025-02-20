Red Sox Detail Game Plan For $50 Million Youngster Entering Make-Or-Break Season
Things can change quickly for any Major League Baseball, even one that seemingly just signed an eight-year contract.
Before the 2024 season, the Boston Red Sox extended rookie utility player Ceddanne Rafaela for eight years and $50 million. It was a curious move for a player who had just 28 games of big-league experience at the time, but it came with obvious upside due to the affordable price tag on the back end.
Rafaela had an up-and-down rookie year, though his brilliant defense in center field and occasional clutch home runs showed flashes of the star he could one day become. But with the logjam of talent forming in the Red Sox's outfield, he doesn't have much wiggle room anymore to work through struggles.
As Rafaela enters a crucial 2025 season that will determine his future, Red Sox manager Alex Cora outlined the most important ways the team will need him to improve, especially on offense.
“We need him to hit against lefties — that’s important — and we need him to get on base because if he gets on base, we can put pressure on the opposition,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
McCaffrey also reported that the Red Sox have followed a three-step development plan for Rafaela this winter: having him concentrate on center field, simplifying his swing with lower hands and a shorter leg kick, and adding muscle to his wiry 5-foot-9 frame.
Top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell will be clamoring for playing time this season, and the arrival of Alex Bregman creates less playing time to be dished out elsewhere. If Rafaela doesn't perform, a trade or even a minor-league demotion could be in play.
But with all that said, the best version of Rafaela could give the Red Sox a truly dynamic center field presence. He just needs to improve enough at the plate to let his defense shine.
“This is not the final product,” Cora said of Rafaela. “We knew that last year, and now we just got to keep helping him.”
Red Sox fans will be watching closely as Rafaela tries to elevate himself in his sophomore season.
