Red Sox, Dodgers Both In 'Good Position' To Sign 2-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox clearly have been looking for some more offense for the oufield.
Boston pursued Juan Soto heavily before he signed a mammoth $765 million deal with the New York Mets. The Red Sox even reportedly offered a deal of around $700 million for Soto's services which easily would've broken the franchise record for largest contract in team history.
Now that Soto is off the board, there are other players still that could help but the Red Sox are going to need to act fast. Boston isn't the only team that missed out on Soto and isn't the only one looking for some more pop in the middle of the lineup.
The player that keeps being brought up certainly is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernández. He launched 33 home runs and drove in 99 runs in 2024 and has been open about his feelings about Boston.
Boston didn't sign him last year and he ended up with the Dodgers where he thrived and won a World Series ring. He's available on the open market now and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that both Boston and Los Angeles are in a "good position" to sign him.
"The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported, and I think this is true, that the two teams to watch for Teoscar Hernández are the Dodgers and the Red Sox," Morosi said. "The Dodgers, of course, we saw how great of a fit Teoscar was in that organization and in that lineup all season long as the Dodgers won the World Series...
"The Red Sox, though, are a very interesting fit as well. Teoscar has played before in the American League East and his career numbers at Fenway Park are excellent so I do believe whether it happens today, tomorrow, or later on in the week, the Dodgers or Red Sox are in good position to sign Teoscar Hernández."
Landing Hernández would give Boston a right-handed slugger that it desperately needs. It shouldn't be the only move the team makes, but it would be a good one.
