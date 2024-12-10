Dodgers $8 Million World Series Hero Being Eyed By Red Sox, Per Insider
It's not really a question of if the Boston Red Sox will add to the starting rotation this offseason but more of a matter of who?
Boston has been linked to the top remaining starters in free agency in Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. The Red Sox have been tied to the top trade candidate in Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Those three aren't the only players the club has shown interest in, though.
Another hurler Boston reportedly has shown interest in is former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler, according to the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham.
"The Sox have met with right-hander Corbin Burnes and left-hander Max Fried," Abraham said. "Sources have said they also have interest in Walker Buehler, who may not have a spot on the Dodgers after nine seasons in the organization."
Buehler is a two-time All-Star who made just over $8 million last year and is just 30 years old. Injuries have plagued him and he was forced to miss the entire 2023 season. But, he did return in 2024, although his regular season numbers weren't great.
He had a 5.38 ERA in the regular season across 16 starts but looked more like himself in the playoffs. Buehler struggled in his first appearance of the postseason but followed it up with three straight scoreless outings, including closing out the World Series on short rest.
Because of the tough regular season performance, Buehler likely could be had at a discount. It would be nice to bring him in along with either Burnes or Fried.
