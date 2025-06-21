Red Sox Emerging As Contenders For Cubs Star Kyle Tucker
The Boston Red Sox cut ties with one of the best sluggers in baseball and freed up plenty of cash in the process.
Rafael Devers has the rest of this season and then eight more years left on his mammoth 10-year, $313.5 million deal. The Red Sox got rid of the entire contract in the team's deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Unsurprisingly, this led some to think of lofty ways to use some have that new-found cash. One thing that recently stood out was that the New York Post's Jon Heyman recently was on MLB Network and said Boston is a "possibility" for Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker.
"I'm glad you mentioned the Red Sox, that is a possibility," Heyman said. "Certainly, this guy is going to be a free agent at this point. We thought maybe there would be some discussions. Maybe they tried and it didn't work. We had Jed Hoyer with Joel Sherman on the podcast in the New York Post and he said basically it's very hard to sign up a guy who is about to be a free agent of his stature. To me, that was a pretty big hint they aren't going to be able to during the season. So, it's going to have to be after the season and that makes sense...
"The Cubs are a big market team and are doing very well, they need to give it a try. That said, once the guy is a free agent, he has only been there for a year, there are going to be other teams in there. Never count out the San Francisco Giants at this point. They look like an aggressive team, as we've seen. And the Red Sox. They have a lot of outfielders, but we've heard of (Jarren Duran) potentially on the market. They would be a possibility as well."
It's far too early to know what Boston and Tucker will do this winter. But, it's at least interesting to hear the two sides linked.
