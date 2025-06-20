Red Sox Insider Hints All-Star Isn't Safe From Trade Block
The Boston Red Sox are going to be the team to watch as the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches.
Boston already has shown that it's not afraid of making a big deal. That was clearly felt by the team sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. There's still over a month left before the trade deadline gets here so there's still time to make more moves.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow followed up after the Devers deal and made it clear that Boston isn't selling and instead will be looking to add. But, does that mean all of the team's current pieces will survive the trade deadline? That may not necessarily be the case. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey specifically mentioned Walker Buehler as someone the team may be willing to listen on.
"Trading a veteran starter like Buehler would subtract from the rotation and necessitate the addition of another starter," McCaffrey said. "However, depending on how he pitches over the next month, Buehler’s value could rise. Pitchers with a wealth of postseason experience like Buehler tend to be valuable at the trade deadline, and there’s at least a chance the Red Sox are listening in on any offers for him."
Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Red Sox this past offseason with a mutual option for 2026. He has a 5.95 ERA in 12 starts so that $25 million option doesn't seem likely at this point. But, would the Red Sox go far enough to ship him out of town?