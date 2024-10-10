Red Sox Expected To Be 'Bold,' Could Blockbuster Deal Be On Way?
It certainly sounds like this is going to be a different offseason for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston has avoided massive expenses over the last few years -- aside, of course, from third baseman Rafael Devers. The Red Sox have operated with a look ahead to the future and now it seems like the future is here.
The Red Sox have plenty of young talent and seem to be building one of the best cores in baseball. If the Red Sox can add a few more veterans to the mix and maybe even a star or two, maybe they could be contenders as soon as 2025.
It sounds like the organization knows this and they may have a different approach this offseason according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"The Sox proceeded cautiously last offseason, operating with a 'do-no-harm' approach to the future beyond 2024," Speier said. "This offseason, with a number of young players having proven themselves as big league contributors and four standout prospects in Triple-A, the Sox believe they’re in a different spot. As such, team officials said they’re willing to consider signings and trades that reflect a different risk/reward calculus.
“In terms of risk-taking and being bold and being creative and aggressive, (I’ve) had many, many conversations with (Craig Breslow) and (manager Alex Cora), John Henry, Tom Werner, and Mike Gordon the last couple of weeks, and the consistent theme — especially from John — has been building blocks,” said Sam Kennedy as transcribed by Speier.
This should be music to Red Sox fans' ears. Boston hasn't been spending as heavily recently as expected, but maybe that will change this offseason. The Red Sox are a team worth investing in. Boston has plenty of exciting, young talent under team-friendly contracts. Now, all they need is another star or two. Both Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes will be available this winter along with a few other superstars like Blake Snell.
Maybe the Red Sox have a big move up their sleeve.
