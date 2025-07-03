Red Sox Expected To Keep Alex Bregman Despite 'Extreme Longshot'
With 28 days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, trade speculation and rumors have started to heat up.
At this point in the year, it's hard to cut all of the noise because there is simply so much. No matter where you're going to look, you're going to see things about potential trades for the Boston Red Sox. A lot of it typically is similar, but not all. It's hard to know what's real and not, that's why it's great to follow insiders.
For example, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand is plugged in. When he shares tidbits of information, it's very interesting to hear what he says. One topic that has been discussed recently is the future of Alex Bregman. He has an opt-out in his contract after the season which has led to some buzz about the possibility of a contract extension.
Also, some have talked about the possibility of a trade involving him. From the beginning it has seemed unfounded and unlikely, and Feinsand furthered the point by saying a trade involving is an "extreme longshot."
"Should the Red Sox sell, some intriguing names could enter the fray, most notably Jarren Duran, Aroldis Chapman, Walker Buehler and perhaps Alex Bregman, though that seems like an extreme longshot," Feinsand said. "Chapman and Buehler are set to become free agents at the end of the season, while Bregman can opt out of the final two years of his contract and test the open market for a second straight year. The more likely scenario, sources say, is that Boston would try to restructure Bregman’s contract into a longer deal."
Boston spent months courting Bregman. The Red Sox moved the most expensive player in team history in Rafael Devers off of third base to make room for Bregman and then eventually traded him away. After all of that work and drama, keeping Bregman for just a few months -- especially after his hot start -- would be an utter disaster public relations-wise. Bregman has a big name so people obviously want to talk about him, but a trade simply doesn't make sense after everything over the last few months.
