Red Sox Expected To Lose 7-Year MLB Veteran To Free Agency
One of the stories heading into the season for the Boston Red Sox is the logjam of outfielders.
Between Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela, the Red Sox have a crowded depth chart, leading to widespread belief that someone could be traded. That also leaves little room for a veteran journeyman hoping a spot might open up for some big-league playing time.
So, while trades aren't going to happen for at least another few weeks, prepare to see one outfielder who spent the entire season in the Red Sox organization cut ties with the club in short order.
Trayce Thompson likely headed to free agency
Seven-year big-league veteran outfielder Trayce Thompson had a memorable hot streak during spring training this year, leading some to wonder whether he might have a shot at the opening day roster. Instead, he spent the entire season with Triple-A Worcester, where he played 94 games.
In a recent article, Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote that Thompson should be expected to hit free agency in the coming days or weeks, as he never made it to the 40-man roster this season and would possibly stand a better chance at playing time elsewhere.
"Expect more Red Sox minor leaguers (players not on the 40-man) to hit free agency soon," Cotillo wrote. "Among them: ... Trayce Thompson."
The 34-year-old Thompson hit six home runs in 19 spring training games this season, leading him to a 1.280 OPS. But he was far less effective once he got to Worcester, posting a slash line of .226/.312/.405 with 13 home runs, 20 doubles, and 44 RBIs.
The younger brother of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, Trayce has 369 major league appearances under his belt for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres.
Nothing is official, but at Thompson's age, minor-league players electing free agency at the end of the season is usually little more than a formality. He'll shop around for his options, assuming he still wants to play professionally, and that could lead to him signing elsewhere if he doesn't see much opportunity to make an impact in the Boston organization.
