Red Sox Expected To Pursue Projected $100 Million Slugger
The clearest, and most-pressing issue right now for the Boston Red Sox is a lack power in the middle of the lineup.
Boston's offense has been stalling since Roman Anthony went down with a regular-season-ending oblique injury. The Red Sox were right on the Toronto Blue Jays' tail for the top spot in the American League East and now are seven games behind them. Boston also is two games behind the New York Yankees in the standings right now. Boston now has the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot and is holding on for dear life with the regular season winding down.
The rotation is also in question right now, but the offense is more of a concern. For example, rookie Connelly Early pitched for Boson on Tuesday night in his second big league outing and went 5 1/3 and allowed one earned run against the Athletics. He gave Boston a chance to win, but the offense put up just one run against the 71-80 Athletics and lost, 2-1.
Something needs to give, but outside of promoting someone like Kristian Campbell or Jhostynxon Garcia, any big change will have to wait for the offseason.
Adding some pop should be a priority, and FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray continued to mention Boston as a team that could be in the mix for Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.
Will the Red Sox make a big move?
"I absolutely love Kyle Schwarber. He is my favorite player in baseball not named Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, and if I were running a team, I’d want him on my roster," Murray said. "I know for a fact I’m not alone with that thinking. Schwarber is going to have many teams in the running for his services this winter, with the Philadelphia Phillies surely going to attempt to re-sign the star slugger. The Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and really any big market or midwest team (Schwarber grew up in the midwest) make sense when it comes to pursuing him.
"Bidding wars often lead to crazy contracts. Entering the season, I thought a contract slightly north of Teoscar Hernandez’s three-year, $66 million deal made sense for Schwarber. Now, I’m expecting him to blow it out of the water — and with so many teams after him, it’s anyone’s guess how high the bidding goes."
But, what could a deal for Schwarber look like? He's in the final year of a four-year, $79 million deal and has 53 homers and 128 RBIs. He's going to get some big money. Spotrac is currently projecting him to land a four-year deal in the neighborhood of $100 million. That should be music to the Red Sox's ears right now. If the Red Sox can retain Bregman and add some pop in a guy like Schwarber, that would be an ideal offseason, plus maybe another pitcher.
