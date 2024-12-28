Red Sox Eyed Ex-Yankees 2-Time All-Star Before $15 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to pretty much every somewhat big-name free agent so far this offseason.
Boston already has improved the starting rotation and is looking to add some more offense. It has been reported that the Red Sox have an interest in adding right-handed pop at second base and one player the club reportedly had some interest in is former New York Yankees All-Star Gleyber Torres, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"The Red Sox showed some interest in free agent Gleyber Torres — who would have filled the right-handed-hitting second baseman profile — but never made an offer to the 28-year-old before he agreed Friday to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers," Speier said. "The Sox were believed to have other priority targets ahead of Torres."
Torres was one of the best second basemen available on the open market. He spent the last seven years with the Yankees and earned two All-Star nods and developed into one of the best offensive second basemen in baseball.
He landed with the Tigers on a reported one-year, $15 million deal which certainly isn't that expensive. He's just 28 years old and has a lot of good years ahead of him, but he won't be playing for the Red Sox in 2025.
There still are options out there for Boston with former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman seeming like the most obvious fit at this point.
