Red Sox Eyeing Braves $6 Million Hurler After Logging 2.62 ERA
The Boston Red Sox clearly are looking for more ways to add to the organization this offseason.
The Red Sox could use more help for the bullpen and the market has moved extremely slowly. Boston made one big move for the bullpen already by bringing seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to town. He isn't the only reliever the Red Sox have had their eyes on, though.
Another hurler the Red Sox have spoken to reportedly is former Atlanta Braves lefty AJ Minter, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"That story on bullpen arms has been updated with this: The Red Sox are also in on AJ Minter and have had multiple conversations with him," Cotillo said.
The Red Sox have somewhat struggled with left-handed relievers over the last few years. There have been some bright spots, like Brennan Bernardino, but Boston hasn't had much luck with lefties. That's why the team went out and invested in Chapman. It's not shocking that the Red Sox are looking at other options as well.
Minter would be a fantastic addition if Boston can get a deal done. He logged a 2.62 ERA across 39 appearances for the Braves last season. He had a 35-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 1/3 innings pitched. Minter is an eight-year veteran with a career 3.28 ERA across 384 total appearances.
The Red Sox could bring him in without breaking the bank as well. Minter made just over $6 million in 2024 with the Braves and is projected to get a two-year, $5.4 million deal this offseason by Spotrac.
