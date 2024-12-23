Red Sox Eyeing Projected $71 Million All-Star After Walker Buehler Deal
It seems like the Boston Red Sox aren't done adding All-Star talent to the organization.
Boston has made two huge moves this offseason already. The Red Sox focused on the starting rotation to begin the offseason and already have added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Now, the Red Sox have one of the best starting rotations in baseball on paper.
Now, it's time for the Red Sox to add more offensive firepower. One player who is "remaining on their radar" is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Even with the acquisitions of Crochet and Buehler, the Red Sox' offseason to-do list isn't complete," Bradford said. "They are still in need of a right-handed bat, with Teoscar Hernandez remaining on their radar. Alex Bregman also continues to be a target, with (the Detroit Tigers) seemingly representing the club most aggressively trying to sign the infielder."
Hernández makes almost too much sense for Boston. He had heavy ties to the Red Sox last year and has shown a clear affinity for Boston. He has spoken in the past about his love for Fenway Park and it seemed last year like there was a real chance the Red Sox could get him.
He ended up with a short-term deal with the Dodgers for the 2024 season. Now, he's a free agent again and Boston needs to replace Tyler O'Neill. Boston could seamlessly replace O'Neill with Hernández. He's projected to get a $71 million deal over three years from Spotrac. Boston should get a deal like that done as fast as possible.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Follow Walker Buehler Signing With $100 Million Star