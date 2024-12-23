Red Sox Could Follow Walker Buehler Signing With $100 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox suddenly have one of the better starting rotations in baseball on paper.
Boston will enter the 2025 season with Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford as options for the rotation barring trades or injuries. The Red Sox are in a great spot now.
Now that the Red Sox have clearly improved the rotation, it's time to add more right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup. Boston has been tied to a few players and the team's priority should be signing former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
Bregman arguably is the best offensive player left on the open market. There has been a lot of talk about the Red Sox's infield. There has been chatter about the possibility of moving Rafael Devers off third base. There also has been chatter about trading Triston Casas away. With the rotation seemingly set, it would be surprising if they dealt Casas for another pitcher. Also, who will play second base?
The Red Sox easily could add Bregman to play second base and then in the future move over to third base if Boston wants to move Devers off the position.
Bregman is 30 years old and had 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2024 with Houston. It doesn't seem like there's a chance he's going to return to Houston now that they added Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes.
It's unknown exactly what Bregman's deal will look like in free agency. He just wrapped up a five-year, $100 million deal with Houston and should get a raise. If the Boston want to add a big piece to the infield, it should be him.
More MLB: Red Sox-Cardinals Mock Trade Would Swap Hurler For 8-Time All-Star