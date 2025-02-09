Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fan-Favorite Cracked Unfortunate List After Rough Offseason

The Boston fan-favorite certainly hasn't had the offseason he wanted to have

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
One Boston Red Sox fan-favorite hasn't had the offseason he hoped to have.

Former Boston starting pitcher Nick Pivetta has had a roller coaster of an offseason. He was offered the qualifying offer to the surprise of many. He made $7.5 million last year and would've had over $21 million for the 2025 season if he had accepted.

Pivetta ended up turning down the qualifying offer as an even bigger surprise. Now, he remains available on the open market with Spring Training kicking off next week.

USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale made a list of the biggest winners and losers of the offseason and Pivetta unfortunately made his losers list.

"Nick Pivetta: Remember when the baseball industry was surprised back in November when the Boston Red Sox gave a $21.05 million qualifying offer to Pivetta after going just 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA? Despite Pivetta never making more than $7.5 million in a season, he turned it down" Nightengale said. "Well, here we are, with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp, and Pivetta still is unemployed. No team is willing to give him $21 million a year while also forfeiting a draft pick.

"Pivetta can either swallow his pride and accept a cheaper deal or if he is really thinking about skipping spring training, he may want to pick up the phone and talk to Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell. They’ll gladly let him know what a mistake it would be."

Things clearly haven't worked out for him this offseason. Hopefully he lands a new deal soon.

