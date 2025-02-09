Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Having 'Ongoing Conversation' About $260 Million Blockbuster

Will Boston swing a deal anytime soon?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Although Spring Training is just a few days away from kicking off officially, the Boston Red Sox may have another move up their sleeve.

Boston has been hard at work trying to add a right-handed bat this offseason. If you follow the Red Sox in any capacity at all, you probably know this. With each passing day, there is more chatter about Boston and either Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado.

It would be great to land either, hopefully, something happens soon. It's still up in the air what's going to happen, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said that Boston and the St. Louis Cardinals are in "ongoing conversation" about a deal.

"The Cardinals remained in ongoing conversation with the Boston Red Sox last week and sought other interested teams in a marketplace stalled waiting for free agent Alex Bregman’s decision," Goold said. "It’s become apparent how teams want the ticking clock to pressure the Cardinals into covering more salary than the $15 million-$20 million they have expected.

"Neither the player nor team wants trade talks to leak into spring, and either way — trade or no trade — the impact will be significant. The Cardinals are a different (better) team with Arenado at third; they want to signal a different (younger) direction with Nolan Gorman there."

If the Red Sox want Arenado, they seem to have leverage as St. Louis has been exceptionally clear with its intentions. Arenado signed a $260 million deal but has just three years left now. Why continue to wait if the Red Sox are going to make a move?

