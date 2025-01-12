Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fan-Favorite Predicted To Sign $40 Million Deal With AL Rival

There still is some serious talent available in free agency

Sep 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Soon enough, the top remaining free agents will find new homes.

Things have slowed down across Major League Baseball, but there has been some life across the free-agent market. While this is the case, there still is a lot of talent left on the board. One player who is still looking for his next opportunity is former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta had a 4.14 ERA across 27 total appearances with the Red Sox in 2024, including 26 starts. He had a 4.04 ERA in 2023 across 38 total appearances -- including 16 starts. The Red Sox were fortunate to have him. but he likely will be playing elsewhere in 2025.

He widely is considered to be one of the better players remaining on the open market. Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein ranked him as the ninth-best player available in free agency and predicted he will sign a two-year, $40 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays with an opt-out.

"Contract Prediction: Two years, $40 million, with an opt-out," Finkelstein said. "Team Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays. With top free agent starters Corbin Burnes, Sean Manaea, and Walker Buehler all coming off the board in this update, the market for starting pitching is starting to get thin. Outside of Jack Flaherty, Nick Pivetta now stands out as the top free-agent starter left for teams looking for rotation help...

"If there is one team that might be desperate enough to not care about the draft capital at this stage of the offseason, it’s the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays have struck out on most major free agents, with a lot of their pursued targets having been attached to the QO. There is every chance that Pivetta is forced to take a one-year deal, very similar to the contract signed by Walker Buehler, which was for the exact same amount as the $21.05 million qualifying offer."

Toronto has been desperate to add anyone this offseason. Maybe Pivetta could cash in with the Blue Jays.

