Red Sox's $140 Million Star Gives Honest Thoughts On Nolan Arenado
The Boston Red Sox have been heavily tied to St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado throughout the offseason so far.
In Boston's quest for some right-handed pop for the middle of the order, the two most talked about guys have been Arenado and Alex Bregman. Both seem like realistic possibilities for the Red Sox. If the Red Sox want Arenado, they would have to pull off a trade with the Cardinals and then figure out changes for the team defensively.
If the Red Sox sign Bregman, they will have to give him a massive deal in free agency and likely move him to second base. It's unclear what the team will do, but both have been discussed enough that it wouldn't be a shock to see one of these guys in Boston in 2025.
Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story certainly has some experience playing with Arenado as the two starred together with the Colorado Rockies. He opened up about the possibility of reuniting with Arenado as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Everyone knows that we’re pretty close,” Story said. “Nolan’s one of my good friends. This is a unique opportunity. We talk about baseball a lot. I’ll keep those conversations between us, but we do have a really good third baseman in Raffy Devers, so that would be obviously up to someone else to figure out how it works. That’s not my job to talk about that. But obviously, the chance of that happening is exciting for everyone...
"There’s no doubt in my mind. He’s still that guy. It’s easy to look at numbers and kind of make an assumption there, but he’s still Nolan Arenado, he’s still a Hall of Fame-type player in my eyes and I think a lot of peoples’ eyes. I’m definitely not following that narrative that he’s not that guy (anymore)."
It certainly sounds like Story wants Arenado to come to town. Story landed a six-year, $140 million deal and if he doesn't opt out will be under contract for the next three years. Boston needs to add a right-handed piece. Could Story reunite with his friend for the next few years?
