Red Sox Fan Favorite Provides Update On Extension Talks Amid All-Star Campaign
While Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow did not make a series of blockbuster moves over the offseason, he wasted little time locking up some young talent.
Right-hander Brayan Bello and outfielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela were given long-term contracts to solidify their futures with the organization, which appears to be the start of many extensions that Breslow would be willing to pursue.
However, the first-time leader of baseball operations appears to be overlooking one of the most productive young players on the roster.
"(Jarren) Duran looks like a piece of Boston's core that is starting to crystallize with other young players like Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela, Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu and (Tanner) Houck taking steps forward in 2024. But unlike some of those other players, he has not discussed an extension with the Red Sox at any point," MassLive's Chris Cotillo wrote Wednesday.
"While chief baseball officer Craig Breslow moved aggressively to lock up both Rafaela and starter Brayan Bello on long-term deals during spring training, Duran said the club has never approached him about a similar deal."
Duran is hitting .277 with 37 extra-base hits including six home runs, 33 RBI and a .813 OPS while starting in all of the Red Sox's 75 games this season. The speedster also has swiped 19 bases in 22 attempts and recorded five defensive runs saves (94th percentile) between his time in left and center field.
The 27-year-old is under team control through his age-31 season in 2028 -- so there's certainly no rush to get a new deal done. What is telling, though, is that Breslow has reportedly had talks with the aforementioned core group and left out Duran. He will reach free agency at an older age than the majority of the bunch, so that likely has been a factor.
As much as you'd love to see one of Boston's best all-around players remain on the Red Sox as long as possible -- Duran has four full seasons before becoming a free agent.
