Red Sox Hurler Reportedly Broke Yankees Slugger's Arm In On-Field Incident

New York suffered a notable loss on Sunday

Scott Neville

Jun 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) is checked by medical staff during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) is checked by medical staff during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox were able to take two of three against the rival New York Yankees over the weekend but that might not have been the biggest hit the Evil Empire took in the series.

New York lost one of their key pieces due to an on-field collision at first base with left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino in Sunday's series finale -- which Boston won 9-3.

"New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a fracture to the radial neck of his right arm but won’t need surgery, according to a person briefed on the injury," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner reported Monday. "He could miss an estimated four to six weeks, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly."

While covering the bag, a throw moved Bernardino into the base path causing a collision with Rizzo. The contact did not appear to be the root of the injury -- it was the fall that did the damage.

While some in the comments were quick to blame Bernardino for an unnecessary hip check by the southpaw -- it's worth noting that Bernardino has a listed weight 60 pounds below Rizzo and was stationary while the Yankees slugger was running full-speed.

He needed to brace himself against the impact that was coming at him. What happened to Rizzo was unfortunate but in no way caused by malicious intent by Bernardino.

Rizzo was hitting .223 with 15 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 28 RBIs and a .630 OPS in 70 games as his prime appears to be slipping away. While he's far from his 32-homer season in 2022, the Yankees still will feel the absence of one of their best leaders.

Scott Neville

