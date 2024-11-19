Red Sox Fan-Favorite Takes Major Step In Ending Stint In Boston
One of the biggest questions swirling around the Boston Red Sox this offseason already has been answered.
The Red Sox made a surprising decision early in the offseason and offered fan-favorite starting pitcher Nick Pivetta the roughly $21 million qualifying offer. He made around $7 million in 2024 so this was a surprising move because it would've been a massive overpay.
With the qualifying offer, if a player declines and signs elsewhere, it leads to draft compensation. Boston rolled the dice and now it's been reported that Pivetta did end up declining the offer ahead of the Tuesday deadline, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Nick Pivetta declines qualifying offer, per source," Cotillo said.
Pivetta has been with the Red Sox since 2020, and now it seems like his time with the organization could be coming to an end. This isn't a guarantee. Boston could end up signing Pivetta to a new deal itself, but it does seem unlikely.
Boston is going to be looking to add pitching this winter but it seems like it will be looking to add a frontline starter. The Red Sox specifically need a lefty and Pivetta is right-handed. He is a great player and has developed into a fan-favorite as a member of the organization.
The Red Sox have some decisions to make and sadly, Pivetta may be on his way out of town. Spotrac currently is projecting him to land a four-year, $60 million deal this winter. If he does get a deal like that, it probably won't be with Boston.
