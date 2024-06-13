Red Sox Linked To Rising Young Ace In Intriguing Trade Deadline Proposal
The Boston Red Sox likely will be one of the most active teams in baseball around the trade deadline.
It's still unclear exactly what the club will do, but it's clear they will be active. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already has shown that he is no stranger to a trade this season. Boston currently is sitting at .500 at 34-34 so it could end up buying or selling. All that is clear is that the Red Sox will look to make moves.
If the Red Sox do look at adding, The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned that the club could be looking to add starting pitching help and mentioned Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet as an option.
"Position targets: starting pitcher (and) shortstop," Bowden said. "SP: Garrett Crochet, JP Sears, Tyler Anderson, (and), Jesús Luzardo...The Red Sox are looking to acquire more starting pitching and would love to add a left-handed to their mix. They're also looking for a short-term shortstop to play the position until Trevor Story returns next year after recovering from shoulder surgery."
Crochet would be a very intriguing option for the Red Sox. He is just 24 years old and won't be a free agent until 2027. He has logged a 3.33 ERA in 14 starts so far this season to go along with a league-leading 103-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The young lefty has racked up 2.7 wins above replacement and could go a long way in helping Boston out in 2024 and for the foreseeable future. He could be a financially affordable option and help take the Red Sox's rotation to the next level.
More MLB: Red Sox Star Expected To Be Traded To Contender In 'Inevitable' Move