Red Sox Final 2 Roster Candidates Revealed By Insider
The Boston Red Sox have been hard at work finalizing the team’s active roster ahead of Opening Day.
It seems like the team is very close to doing so. There’s already been plenty of reports that have come out about the team’s plans, including putting Kristian Campbell on the big league roster. Campbell even opened up about what it means for him to be on the team’s active roster.
There’s more work to be done, though. The team reportedly is looking to fill the final roster spot and it’s coming down to Cooper Criswell and Brennan Bernardino, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
"That duo will join Aroldis Chapman — who Cora anointed as the team’s primary closer (though one who will see other innings besides the ninth) — as well as Justin Slaten, Garrett Whitlock, Liam Hendriks, and Justin Wilson in the bullpen," Speier said. "The team is still deciding how to fill its final bullpen spot, whether with a long reliever such as Cooper Criswell, a left-hander such as Brennan Bernardino, or someone from outside the organization."
Both are viable options. Bernardino appeared in seven games in Spring Training and logged a 3.12 ERA and had 12 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. Criswell appeared in five games -- including two starts -- and had a 4.66 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched.
The Red Sox don't have much time to decide now as we are just one day away from Opening Day.
