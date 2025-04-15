Red Sox Finally Get Clear Update On All-Star Reinforcement
The Boston Red Sox have been inconsistent to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
That certainly has been the case and the Red Sox are 8-10 on the season after getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. While this is the case, there is some good news Boston fans should be excited about.
The Red Sox have been without the services of three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks as he's been on the Injured List to begin the 2025 season due to an elbow injury. He was placed on the Injured List due to right elbow inflammation right before Opening Day.
Hendriks is a guy who is easy to root for but hasn't been able to make his debut for Boston yet after signing last year. While this is the case, that could come as soon as this weekend, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Some news from Alex Cora's pregame: (Richard Fitts) has a mild strain. No timetable," Browne shared on Monday. "Hendriks will pitch once more in Minors. Probably activated this weekend. (Lucas Giolito) pitching in Hartford Tuesday, Bello Wednesday. That is likely the last start for (Brayan Bello) before activation."
For all of the inconsistencies that the 2025 season has brought, this is as clear of a positive moment as there could be. He's had a tough few years. Hendriks notably battled cancer and then returned to the mound and then had to undergo elbow surgery that forced him to miss the 2024 season aside from a few minor league appearances toward the end of the campaign. He hasn't taken the mound yet with Boston, but his return to the big leagues is imminent.
