Red Sox's Alex Cora Hits On Boston's 'Consistently Bad' Stretch
The Boston Red Sox haven't had the stretch they've wanted to have specifically over the last week or so.
Boston was riding high after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals earlier in the season and since then have dropped three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, two games against the Chicago White Sox, and then the worst loss of the season so far on Monday night in a 16-1 blowout affair against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox currently sit at 8-10 on the season so far and manager Alex Cora opened up about the recent cold stretch, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"The defense has been bad," Cora said. "The offense has been bad and we’ve been inconsistent pitching-wise," Cora said as transcribed by Smith. "So those are the three pillars of baseball and we haven’t been good...Obviously that wasn’t a fun night from the get-go. From pitch one, it wasn’t fun. We’ve just gotta regroup, come here tomorrow and have a clean game. It would be good to have a clean game...
"We’re not playing good baseball. That doesn’t mean that we’re not ready to win. ... We have to play better. We know that. And I said it from day one, like for us to be where we want to be, we have to be consistent on the things that we do. And honestly we’ve been consistently bad the last 10 days."
It's been an unlucky stretch but the best part of baseball is each game counts as just one in the standings. A loss is a loss whether it's 16-1 or 1-0. They count the same and Boston can put it behind it now.
