Red Sox Flammable Trade Idea Swaps Roman Anthony For Generational Ace
Should the Boston Red Sox pull off a highly controversial trade to bring in another ace?
You might be wondering why such a move would be deemed controversial, and here’s why: Roman Anthony would be involved.
Anthony is the prize of Boston’s stellar farm system, and Red Sox fans have been eagerly awaiting his overdue debut in The Show. Some fans have even assigned savior status to Anthony.
In short, trading this guy would alienate thousands of Red Sox supporters.
But what if the Red Sox had the opportunity to acquire another generational star by trading Anthony? And what if this star was a much better fit with Boston’s roster needs?
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer dreamed up exactly this scenario for the Red Sox.
In a brand new trade proposal, Rymer envisioned Boston cutting ties with Anthony and two other top-five prospects (shortstop Franklin Arias and right-hander Luis Perales) in exchange for a generational pitching talent.
“Garrett Crochet … has a 2.00 ERA, whereas their other starters have combined for a 5.16 ERA,” Rymer wrote, speaking to Boston’s main roster issue.
“A trade for (Pittsburgh Pirates’ Paul) Skenes is the best possible fix for 2025, and he and Crochet would be locked in as a dynamic ace duo through 2029. And between Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, said duo would be able to count on the support of talented offensive core year after year.”
“With respect to Arias and Perales, Anthony alone would justify this deal for the Pirates. He's pretty much the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball right now.”
“The Red Sox presumably don't want to part with Anthony, but rarely do No. 1 prospects look this expendable,” Rymer continued.
“Anthony is staring up at an outfield with Duran, Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, who's a game-changing defender if nothing else.”
“For Pittsburgh, doing this deal would result in the club holding each of the top two prospects in MLB Pipeline's top 100. Bubba Chandler would take on a destiny as the next Skenes, with Anthony charting his own course as a cornerstone hitter.”
Losing Anthony before he ever plays at Fenway Park would send Red Sox fans spiraling into collective rage, but would the acquisition of Skenes lessen their anger?
Moreover, ignoring the fan reaction for a moment, would this trade be a low-key smart baseball move for Boston, given their starting pitching woes?
It’s difficult to answer those questions, but Rymer’s idea, upon closer inspection, is surprisingly far from outlandish.
More MLB: Red Sox Writer Makes Bittersweet Alex Bregman Prediction