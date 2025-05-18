Red Sox Roster Move Won't Lead To Roman Anthony Promotion, Per Report
Some Boston Red Sox fans perked up on Sunday when it seemed like a Roman Anthony promotion might be imminent.
With Boston deciding to promote outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, some assumed Anthony would be bumped up to The Show in a corresponding move.
However, according to SoxProspect.com’s Chris Hatfield, such an assumption is misguided, as Garcia’s promotion appears to have been an independent roster move with no direct bearing on Anthony’s timeline.
“No, this does not mean Roman Anthony is being promoted,” Hatfield posted to X on Sunday night.
“Garcia can easily slot into that AAA outfield without other moves. It's not like he was in AA because there wasn't space. … I'd be very surprised if Zach Ehrhard isn't promoted from (High-A) Greenville to take his roster spot.”
Red Sox fans have been clamoring for Anthony, baseball’s No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, to join the big-league roster.
Despite Anthony’s readiness, Boston’s outfield—featuring Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu—remains crowded, leaving little room for Anthony without a significant roster shakeup. Fans’ anticipation is understandable, but Garcia’s promotion does not clear a path for Anthony.
Hatfield’s comments clarify that Garcia’s move fills a need in Worcester’s outfield and triggers a chain reaction, likely leading to Zach Ehrhard’s promotion to Double-A, not Anthony’s call-up.
Anthony remains a tantalizing prospect, but his debut will depend on injuries, trades, or performance shifts at the MLB level, not Garcia’s promotion.
Fans should celebrate Garcia’s rise while remaining patient for Anthony’s inevitable arrival.
