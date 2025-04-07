Red Sox Floated As Blockbuster Trade Fit For Brewers $17.5 Million Two-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of momentum building early in the 2025 season.
Riding a five-game winning streak after their doubleheader sweep on Sunday, the Red Sox seem to be hitting their stride. But even in the middle of the wins, there have been some scary signs from the pitching staff.
Boston secured wins on Thursday and Friday despite shaky-at-best outings from starters Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler, who are both off to rough starts in 2025. Couple that with injuries to Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford, and there's a lot of uncertainty about the Red Sox's rotation.
Thankfully, the Red Sox have an ace in Garrett Crochet, who they just locked up on a six-year, $170 million extension. But at some point before the trade deadline, they may feel obligated to give the lefty some help in the middle of the rotation.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker named Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff, a two-time All-Star who hasn't appeared in a game since September of 2023, as a potential trade target for the Red Sox this summer.
"Especially if Walker Buehler's production is any indication, more pitching will be needed for Boston," Zucker wrote. "The team already made its big move for the rotation by landing Garrett Crochet and then giving him a $170 million extension, so the odds they go for another proven No. 1 or 2 starter are probably low.
"The Red Sox could be another candidate for Woodruff... because the cost, in terms of raw dollars and trade assets, for either is going to be less than with (the San Diego Padres' Dylan) Cease."
Woodruff, 32, owns a career 3.10 ERA in 680 1/3 innings, and was only getting better before shoulder surgery cost him the 2024 season. He had a 2.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings in 2023, though his best season is still 2021, when he racked up a career-best 5.3 rWAR.
The Brewers are usually willing to trade any player in the final year of their deal, so Woodruff's expiring two-year, $17.5 million contract works in Boston's favor. But they'll have to see how he loosks when he returns to the bump, which could happen at some point in May, before making any determinations.
