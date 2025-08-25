Red Sox Get 3 Key Injury Updates -- Not All Of Them Good News
The Boston Red Sox are officially entering the home stretch.
As of Monday, the Red Sox still have 31 games left to play. Their magic number to clinch a wild card spot is 27, with the Kansas City Royals as the first team on the playoff bubble. In other words, while things look pretty good right now, there's nothing set in stone.
Boston needs its full, healthy roster, and they were forced to play shorthanded last week. Hopes were high that Monday would bring about some positive injury news for three key contributors, but the results were a bit of a mixed bag.
Injury updates on Justin Slaten, Rob Refsnyder, Wilyer Abreu
Boston was hoping to get relief pitcher Justin Slaten and outfielders Rob Refsnyder and Wilyer Abreu back from the injured list early this week. Now, we know two will likely return this week, but one is definitely not happening until next week.
According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Refsnyder, who is eligible to be activated as of Monday, will not be on the roster for the Red Sox's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, though he could still be in play for Tuesday. Refsnyder's real opportunity to make an impact this series comes Thursday against lefty starting pitcher Cade Povich.
Meanwhile, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that Slaten feels good after three rehab outings and according to manager Alex Cora, the righty likely will be ready to make his next appearance in the big leagues. But the team is waiting to see how he recovers from his scoreless inning on Sunday before making a final decision.
Lastly, Healey also reported that Abreu, who is eligible to return from the IL on Thursday with a strained calf, won't be activated until next week at the earliest. That means a momentary reprieve for either Jhostynxon Garcia or Nate Eaton, the two fill-ins currently on the roster, to play in this weekend's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Boston could really use a series win against Baltimore, who embarrassed the Red Sox at Fenway Park in a two-game set last week. The first of four games kicks off Monday evening at 6:35 ET.
