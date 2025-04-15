Red Sox Get Brief Update About All-Star From Team Expert
The Boston Red Sox are waiting on a pretty big piece to return to the organization and it sounds like he just about on his way.
Three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks hasn't made his first official appearance as a member of the team yet. He signed last year when he was hurt and made just a few appearances in the minors towards the end of the season before Boston was out of the hunt for a playoff spot.
He was healthy for the majority of Spring Training, but tweaked his elbow right before the season opened up. Hendriks has been on the Injured List ever since but has made two appearances with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on a minor league rehab assignment.
Hendriks hasn't allowed a run in two appearances so far in the minors and has struck out four batters in two innings pitched while allowing just one base hit. He's trending in the right direction and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that he could be activated to the big league club as soon as this week.
"Could see him active this week," Cotillo said in reference to Hendriks.
This is pretty big-time. Boston certainly could use a boost as its bullpen currently is ranked 17th in the league with a 3.99 bullpen ERA in 17 games. It's a small sample size, but important to note. Adding a healthy Hendriks into the mix could take this bullpen to another level.
