Red Sox Get Encouraging Alex Bregman Free Agency Update From MLB Insider
Alex Bregman has said nothing but positive things about his time with the Boston Red Sox, but the uncertainty of free agency is still daunting.
Bregman, 31, seems far more likely than not to opt out of the final two years, $80 million on his contract. That would make him a free agent for the second winter in a row, and if it's a true free agency, the Red Sox's odds of bringing him back are only good if they outbid the competition.
However, even though Bregman has pledged to push back any potential extension talks until the offseason, there appears to be a solid chance he doesn't hit free agency altogether.
Insider reports reworked Red Sox-Bregman deal is strong possibility
On Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that "many believe" Bregman will come to an agreement with the Red Sox on a longer-term deal, potentially before ever setting foot back on the free-agent market.
"Bregman inked a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox last February, though $60 million of that salary is deferred. Although he’s played in only 85 games due to injuries, Bregman has played well (16 home runs, 53 RBIs, .922 OPS) when he’s been on the field," wrote Feinsand.
"It’s unclear whether Bregman will find an AAV that high out there, so opting out might be risky, though many believe he will leverage the opt-out clause into a reworked, longer-term deal with Boston."
If and when Bregman opts out, Boston is just one of any number of free-market suitors. Boston might be where Bregman envisions himself, and that scenario might decrease the likelihood that he ends up there, fair price or not.
So, knowing that the Red Sox already surprised their fans a bit by breaking the bank for Bregman on a short-term deal, the idea that he would be willing to work with the team on a longer partnership without the pressures of free agency is quite encouraging.
Bregman must exercise his opt-out within five days of the conclusion of the World Series, so if he's to avoid free agency, he and the Red Sox will have to get busy quickly at the end of the season.
