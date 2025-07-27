Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Get Much-Needed Injury Update After Aroldis Chapman Scare

One arm you can't afford to lose...

Jackson Roberts

Jul 27, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Aroldis Chapman has become absolutely indispensable for the Boston Red Sox, and on Sunday, he had a bit of an injury scare.

After throwing uncharacteristically slow (about four miles an hour less velocity than average) and walking his first two batters in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chapman was removed from the game following a Shohei Ohtani flyout.

Even though the Red Sox held on for a 4-3 win, thanks in large part to a five-out save from Jordan Hicks, Chapman's health was a hold-your-breath moment for Red Sox fans. The 37-year-old has been lights-out all season, making his eighth career All-Star appearance this month, and missing him for any amount of time could be massive.

However, after the game, the initial prognosis for Chapman was about the best the Red Sox could have asked for.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Chapman left because of a tight back. However, the Red Sox don't think he'll need to go on the injured list.

Not only would Chapman going on the IL be a huge hit to the Red Sox's chances at a playoff berth, but it could significantly alter the team's strategy at the trade deadline.

The Red Sox were already expected to pursue bullpen help. But with only four days to go before the deadline, Boston might need to look for a qualified closer if they think Chapman's injury will be a lingering concern.

For now, the Red Sox just have to play the Chapman situation day by day. And the series win over the Dodgers was a big one, so ideally, they can carry the momentum into the upcoming series with the Minnesota Twins, even if Chapman is unavailable.

Jackson Roberts
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

