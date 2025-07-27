Red Sox Get Much-Needed Injury Update After Aroldis Chapman Scare
Aroldis Chapman has become absolutely indispensable for the Boston Red Sox, and on Sunday, he had a bit of an injury scare.
After throwing uncharacteristically slow (about four miles an hour less velocity than average) and walking his first two batters in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chapman was removed from the game following a Shohei Ohtani flyout.
Even though the Red Sox held on for a 4-3 win, thanks in large part to a five-out save from Jordan Hicks, Chapman's health was a hold-your-breath moment for Red Sox fans. The 37-year-old has been lights-out all season, making his eighth career All-Star appearance this month, and missing him for any amount of time could be massive.
However, after the game, the initial prognosis for Chapman was about the best the Red Sox could have asked for.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Chapman left because of a tight back. However, the Red Sox don't think he'll need to go on the injured list.
Not only would Chapman going on the IL be a huge hit to the Red Sox's chances at a playoff berth, but it could significantly alter the team's strategy at the trade deadline.
The Red Sox were already expected to pursue bullpen help. But with only four days to go before the deadline, Boston might need to look for a qualified closer if they think Chapman's injury will be a lingering concern.
For now, the Red Sox just have to play the Chapman situation day by day. And the series win over the Dodgers was a big one, so ideally, they can carry the momentum into the upcoming series with the Minnesota Twins, even if Chapman is unavailable.