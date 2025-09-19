Red Sox Get Much-Needed Wilyer Abreu News

Where do the Red Sox rank offensively since Roman Anthony went down?



.244 BA - 17th

.302 OBP - 17th

.377 SLG - 20th

.679 OPS - 19th

83 wRC+ - 23rd

11 HR - 25th

50 Runs - 25th



Going to be tough to win unless you're dealing on the mound. Badly need Wilyer Abreu back in the mix…