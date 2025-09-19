Red Sox Get Much-Needed Wilyer Abreu News
The Boston Red Sox are potentially going to get a big piece back in the lineup as soon as Saturday.
There's been reports, rumors, and chatter about Wilyer Abreu for weeks. He hasn't played in a big league game since August 17th as he has dealt with a calf injury. But, that could change on Saturday. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared on social media on Friday afternoon that the plan is Wilyer Abreu will fly to Tampa Bay on Saturday with a chance of being activated.
The Red Sox could get a boost as soon as Saturday
"Wilyer Abreu will fly to Tampa tomorrow with a chance of being activated. The Red Sox will make a decision tomorrow," McCaffrey said.
Boston's offense has hit a wall since Roman Anthony got placed on the Injured List.
At this point, the return of Abreu is the absolute best thing fans could hope for. This is a guy who when he's hot, can change a lineup. That was the case at the beginning of the 2025 season. He's still second on the team in home runs despite his injury troubles throughout the season. It'll be interesting to see how he reacts without a minor league rehab assignment, as in whether his timinig at the plate is up to speed right away. If so, this is the news Boston needed after all of the negative updates over the last few days.
Boston has an 83-70 with just nine games left to go. The Red Sox are beginning a crucial three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night followed by three games against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston will wrap up the season with three games against the Detroit Tigers. Right now, Boston has a 1 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians right now with the season approaching its end. The Red sox need a boost and fortunately, it sounds like they are about to get one in the form of Abreu.
The vibes have been very negative over the last few days, but now that should change.