Three Essential Red Sox To End Playoff Drought
If the 2025 Major League Baseball seasons were to end today, the Boston Red Sox would be in the playoffs.
There has been so much negative chatter on social media recently, but that is the case. Boston is 83-70 on the season and has the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians right now for the final American League playoff spot.
The standings are tight, but Boston controls its own destiny. With nine games left in the regular season, the Red Sox are going to need a few guys to step up to maintain the team's playoff positioning and get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Here are the three essential members of the Red Sox to watch:
The Boston Red Sox have a chance to return to the postseason
Alex Bregman - Third Baseman
This one is obvious. Bregman is in the middle of a slump right now. He got a base hit on Thursday and has shown some signs of life. Bregman is a World Series champion and is battle-tested. If there is anyone out there who could give this offense some life over the next nine games, it would be him. He's struggled recently, but this is the same guy that was an All-Star earlier in the season and is one of the best right-handed hitters in the American League when he's going. This is a young Red Sox roster, they need Bregman to be the guy down the stretch.
Garrett Crochet - Starting Pitcher
Another obvious one. Crochet is Boston's ace. It seems like any time the club has struggled this season, Crochet has turned it up a notch to give Boston some wiggle room. He'll get the ball on Friday night and likely will have another start before the season ends.
Trevor Story - Shortstop
This third spot was more tricky. I almost went with Wilyer Abreu. The Red Sox need his bat, for sure. But, Story is the guy. He's been the team's most consistent bat recently. As the rest of the lineup has cooled, Story has heated up as the fall has approached. They need him to continue to be that dependable piece at the top of the lineup.
More MLB: Red Sox 28-Year-Old Mystery Is Much-Needed Good News