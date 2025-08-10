Red Sox Get Ominous $200 Million Alex Bregman Free Agency Projection
Alex Bregman's future with the Boston Red Sox will be a key storyline to monitor for the next several months.
Bregman has fit this Red Sox team like a glove since the moment he arrived. He's stablilzed the lineup with a consistent right-handed bat, played the best third base defense the Red Sox have had in decades, and become an instant clubhouse leader.
However, Bregman's three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox has a built-in opt-out after the season, one which the star is likely to exercise. And as of Saturday, we all learned that the three-time All-Star prefers to wait until the offseason to discuss a new deal to remain in Boston.
How much will it cost for the Red Sox to keep Alex Bregman?
The only thing working against Bregman as he approaches free agency again is his age. He'll be 32 by Opening Day, as he'll technically be on his fourth contract if he opts out. Otherwise, the sky is the limit for his earning potential.
On Friday, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors came up with a rough projection for Bregman's free agency, seemingly placing him somewhere on the spectrum from five years, $150 million to six years, $200 million.
"Bregman’s market was relatively limited last year as he came off a mixed bag of a season and contended with a qualifying offer. That won’t be the case this time around. The Red Sox will want him back, but the Tigers, Cubs, Dodgers, Mets, Phillies and Mariners could all jump into the fray," wrote Adams.
"(Freddie) Freeman got six years but with deferred money. Even on a five-year deal, Bregman would have a case for $150MM or more. Six years could very well be attainable, as could $200MM. Regardless, Bregman has a chance to top Freeman’s $162MM guarantee and take home the largest free agent deal we’ve ever seen for a player starting in his age-32 season."
The Detroit Tigers offered Bregman six years, $171.5 million last offseason, and now that he's got his $40 million from the Red Sox this offseason (ignoring deferments), it seems as though he made the right call for his long-term earning potential.
But if these early indications are showing us anything, it's that the Red Sox are facing a tough battle, possibly even an uphill battle, to keep Bregman in town. A deep postseason run would certainly go a long way toward winning his favor.