Red Sox Get Wilyer Abreu's Expected Return Date As Huge Decision Looms

Soon, something has to give

Jackson Roberts

May 12, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have kicked the can down the road all season. Soon, that objective will become much more difficult.

Integrating three star prospects onto the big-league roster has been a serious challenge for the Red Sox, one they've only been able to accomplish because of injuries. With Kristian Campbell already on the team, the Red Sox called up Marcelo Mayer when Alex Bregman got injured, then called up Roman Anthony on Monday when they placed Wilyer Abreu on the injured list.

Abreu tweaked his oblique last Friday, and the Red Sox placed him on the 10-day IL on Monday, meaning he's eligible to return on Thursday, the off-day before Boston's three-game series in San Francisco.

On Friday, manager Alex Cora said he believes Abreu could be ready by that time, as the second-year right fielder took some swings before the series opener against the New York Yankees.

“He feels good,” Cora said, per MassLive's Christopher Smith.

Abreu's return would, of course, be a positive for the Red Sox. He's a streaky hitter, but a good one, and plays elite defense in as difficult a right field as there is to play in baseball at Fenway Park. But his return also means the Red Sox will finally have to start making some tough decisions.

Abreu, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, left fielder Jarren Duran, and Anthony can't all share the outfield at once. There's been lots of speculation that Rafaela could move to the infield on occasion, but that would either displace Campbell, Mayer, or starting shortstop Trevor Story.

The Red Sox could trade either Duran or Abreu, but it's a huge risk to give up on an outfielder with lots of club control. But if they don't do it soon, they might have to send one of the top prospects back to Triple-A, which could create confidence issues as they try to develop into stars.

It's a real conundrum, and Bregman's return will only make things tougher to navigate. The sooner chief baseball officer Craig Breslow rips off the Band-Aid and makes a call one way or another, the better.

