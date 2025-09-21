Red Sox Getting Last-Second Firepower For Playoff Push

Inside The Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are getting a piece back...

Aug 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have just seven games left in the regular season. At this point in the year, you typically wouldn't see many massive changes. But, the Red Sox are expected to get a big boost on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Wilyer Abreu will be activated on Sunday.

The Red Sox should get another piece back on Sunday

Aug 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"Wilyer Abreu rejoined the Red Sox on Saturday and, after working out with the team before the Sox’ 6-3 win over the Rays at Steinbrenner Field, expects to be activated on Sunday," Abraham said. "Will the outfielder be eased back into the lineup in his first game action since a calf strain sidelined him following a game on Aug. 17? 'We don’t have time to ease people. We don’t have time,' said Sox manager Alex Cora. 'If he’s in the middle of the lineup, or lower in the lineup, he’s a good at-bat. He’s going to add a weapon for us.'

"Abreu stayed in Boston on Friday to take advantage of the array of medical resources at Fenway. He ran the bases — he said he’s been running at up to 95 percent intensity — to get clearance for a return to the team and the roster. He said he should be fully available for the rest of the season and postseason, and capable of playing either right field or serving as DH."

The Red Sox took care of business on Saturday and now have an 85-70 record. The addition of Abreu back into the lineup obviously takes this offense to a higher level. Over the last few weeks, the Red Sox's offense has arguably been its Achilles heel. Abreu isn't an end-all solution to fix everything for the Red Sox's offense. But, he's a significant upgrade with the playoff race tight. The Red Sox control their own destiny right now and this is the news the team needs. Boston doesn't have much time left in the regular season, but are getting Abreu back at the perfect time.

